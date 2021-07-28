Terminator 2: Aussie lets nothing distract her from target

TOKYO (AP) — The Australian swimmer known as the Terminator who took down Katie Ledecky at the Olympics has done it again. Ariarne Titmus won her second gold medal in the freestyle on Wednesday when she added gold in the 200-meter free to one earlier in the week in the 400 free. Like she did to Ledecky, the Terminator hunted down leader Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in another ruthless finish. The Aussie is establishing herself as the leading freestyle swimmer in the world. She’s done it with a single-minded focus and ice cold temperament that matches her nickname.