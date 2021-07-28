Here’s some unique foods to try at the Plymouth County Fair this weekend

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) - The 80th year of the Plymouth County Fair has officially began.

Have you ever been to the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars, Iowa? If not, you're not only missing out on a ton of fun, but also a lot of delicious food.

"Our food is all done by local service clubs and so the money all stays in Plymouth County, that is their fundraisers, and mainly fair food, and everyone has something exotic of some kind," said Loren Schnepf, Fair Board Chairmen.

You might have heard of this before, but it may be hard to find just anywhere. It is a Chicago dog, topped with relish, mustard, roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, and a pickle.

The Plymouth County Fair has been around since 1941. Organizers say it is the third-largest fair in the state.

Many people attend just to try the different foods ... like this one, a fried cookie dough ball.

Another popular one is found at the Le Mars Girl Scouts booth. It's a corny mac 'n cheese, made with homegrown sweet corn and velveteen cheese.

If you plan to visit the fair, organizers say the most popular food item is the "pork chop in a glove."

But for KTIV's Xava Parra, the top contender was definitely the fried cookie dough ball.

The fair will run until Sunday.