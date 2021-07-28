Unity Christian loses to Van Meter in the class 2A semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Unity Christian's baseball season comes to an end in the semifinals of the class 2A state tournament after falling to top-seeded and two-time defending champion Van Meter 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Unity Christian started this game with a bang. Clayton Bosma hammered a three-run home run to left field, giving the Knights an early 3-0 lead.

But Van Meter slowly chipped away at that lead. In the third inning, Austin Baumhover sent one to the fence in center field. A run scored to make it 3-1.

Later in the third inning, Jake Pettit drove in another run on a sac fly to center field. That cut the lead to just 3-2.

Unity Christian would hang on to that slim one run lead until the sixth inning. Van Meter's Ike Speltz plates two runs on a drive up the middle and that would be the difference as Van Meter tops Unity Christian 4-3.

"Obviously I'm very happy for these guys, they played an outstanding game," said head coach Marlin Schoonhoven. "I thought, against a Van Meter team that's been lights out the last three years. We had them on the ropes. We had one big hit. We didn't hit the ball very much but they had an outstanding pitcher on the mound. One big hit got us in the game. That's why they are one of the state champs."

Unity Christian finishes the season 21-8.