Waffles For Warriors event held at Elk Point Lodge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Veterans were treated to a free breakfast Wednesday morning at the Elks Club for Waffles For Warriors.

Waffles For Warriors is a free breakfast featuring waffles, eggs, and sausage that happens once a quarter.

The event is put on by Support Siouxland Souldiers and the Elks Club.



Event Organizer Kevin Ehlers says Waffles For Warriors is a place for Veterans to get together and enjoy each other's company, something many couldn't do during the pandemic.

"It's important for our veterans to get together, have some fellowship, get together and visit, and they've really missed that especially over the pandemic and this gives them an opportunity to get together and socialize with each other, tell stories, share jokes, and that kind of stuff," said Kevin Ehlers, Support Siouxland Soldiers Board Member.

The next Waffles for Warriors will take place on October 20th.