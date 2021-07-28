Wildfire in northern Lebanon scorches forest, 1 person dead

BEIRUT (AP) — Civil defense officials say a wildfire raged in a forested area of mountainous northern Lebanon reaching just outside some residential homes and killing at least one person. Firefighters, military helicopters and civilians battled the fire near the village of Qobayat in Akkar province that burned for hours and spread to nearby areas. Late in the day, the fire was still advancing toward residential homes situated at the edge of the mountainous area. Dozens of residents suffered from smoke inhalation, the National News Agency reported. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab called for urgent assistance from neighboring Cyprus.