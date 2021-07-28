Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection to 2020 death in Lake Park, IA

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Lake Park, Iowa woman whose body was found in her home last year.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, 26-year-old Allison Marie Decker was arrested in Woodbury County in connection with the death of Angel Bastman.

KUOO says Decker has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Bastman's body was found Dec. 22, 2020, in the basement of her residence in the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Lake Park.

According to a criminal complaint, the State Medical Examiner's Officer determined Bastman's cause of death was homicide. The complaint goes on to say that both cell phone technology and eyewitnesses placed Decker at Bastman's residence from about 10 a.m. Dec. 21, 2020, until about 5 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020.

The complaint states in the days following Bastman's murder, Decker was allegedly found in Sioux City in possession of property belonging to Bastman and her family members, and that Decker had allegedly made statements indicating she had been involved in Bastman's death.

The criminal complaint doesn't list a permanent address for Decker.