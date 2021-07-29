40-year belt buckle tradition at Plymouth County Fair coming to an end

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A tradition that has been a part of the Plymouth County Fair for four decades is coming to an end.

This will be the last year club members at The Town & Country Toy Club will design a belt buckle.

Club member Dennis Baldwin says they have been making buckles for 40 years. It began as a way to raise money for needy families on Christmas, for community projects, and for little league baseball teams.

Baldwin says they will no longer make the buckles because coming up with new designs was getting difficult.

"This year we went back and put the round barn design on the belt buckle it's a design we used several years ago and it was the beginning of the belt buckles, and the round barn has been a big part of the county fair, so we thought it was an appropriate way to end this year's belt buckle," said Baldwin.

Baldwin says they are brainstorming ideas for a new tradition.