Air Quality Alert until FRI 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Buena Vista County

…Air Quality Alert in Effect Until 4 PM CDT Friday…

Northerly winds behind a cold front are bringing smoke from

wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke is

expected to arrive early this afternoon in northwest Iowa. The

smoke is expected to travel south and east across the state,

reaching I-80 by around midnight tonight and extending to southern

Iowa by 5 AM Friday. Smoke is expected to remain across much of

the state through much of Friday. During this time, fine particle

levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that

is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels

will begin to improve around noon on Friday. By mid-afternoon

Friday, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.

Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or

heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural

Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups

limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions

improve.

Keep track of current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov