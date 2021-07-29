Algona, IA man arrested after chase through multiple counties

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - After a high-speed chase through multiple counties, a 28-year-old from Algona, Iowa has been arrested.

The Spirit Lake Police Department says Klint Wyatt King has arrested on multiple charges, including eluding, operating while intoxicated and speeding.

Police say on July 29 shortly after 3 a.m., an officer with SLPD saw a red Chevy Impala traveling westbound on Highway 9/71 near the Dickinson County Courthouse. The driver, King, was allegedly going 71 mph in a 25 mph zone.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, King allegedly eluded officers and a chase ensued. Police say the Impala reached speeds over 115 mph through multiple counties before stopping in Jackson County, Minnesota, where he was taken into custody.

King was booked into the Dickinson County, Iowa Jail with the following charges: