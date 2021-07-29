Alzheimer’s Association Wine & Chocolate Festival coming to Siouxland next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tickets are still available for the biggest fundraiser of the year or the Alzheimer's Association.

The Wine & Chocolate Festival is being held in Le Mars on Aug. 5 at the Le Mars Convention Center, and in South Sioux City on Aug. 6 at the Marriott Riverfront.

The two-day fundraiser brings in winemakers and chefs from across the U.S. to pair wines with each night's courses and chocolates

“We are excited to gather in person again for this unique, hallmark event for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Lacy Abbott, Development Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “All proceeds from the event will help support Alzheimer’s Association care and support programs, as well as critical research to help find new treatments and ultimately a cure.”

KTIV's Matt Breen spoke with Lacy Abbot to discuss the event. He asked her the following questions:

Lacy, before we talk about the event, let's refresh everyone memory… what does the Alzheimer's Association do?

How does the money that's raised through ticket sales, and the silent and live auctions help the Alzheimer's Association?

You have another big fundraiser coming up in October… but you'll trade in dress shoes, and high heels for athletic shoes, right?

You can purchase tickets for the Wine & Chocolate Festival at WCSiouxCity.givesmart.com and LemarsWC.givesmart.com.