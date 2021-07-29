Around Siouxland: Woodbury County Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Next week, the Woodbury County Fair will be getting started.

The fair officially kicks off on Aug. 4 in Moville, and goes until Aug. 8.

Once the gates open, there'll be plenty of activities going on, including 4-H/FFA events throughout the week. There'll also be plenty of food court vendors as well.

The first grandstand event of the fair will be on Aug. 3, with an ATV Rodeo. Then, on Wednesday, there'll be a monster truck show, followed by a rodeo on Thursday, bull riding on Friday, a tractor pull on Saturday and a demolition derby on Sunday.

Tickets for the grandstand events can be purchased beforehand online, to find out more, follow this link.