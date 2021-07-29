Asia stocks advance, tech giants rally after Fed report

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are rising after the Federal Reserve kept its accommodative monetary policies and signaled that the U.S. economic recovery was on track. Chinese technology giants led the way, as authorities moved to soothe jitters over anti-monopoly and data security enforcement against the industry. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 2.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rebounded 1.2% after three days of declines. Shares also rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul. Games and social media giant Tencent Holding Ltd. surged 9.1% in Hong Kong. Internet search giant Baidu Inc. was up 6.2% in the territory, while its New York-traded shares jumped 5.7%. On Wednesday, shares were mixed on Wall Street.