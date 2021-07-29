Biden pushes federal workers – hard – to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Biden administration is announcing new requirements for federal workers and some contractors.

It is requiring that any federal civilian worker who does not verify being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, get tested weekly, physically distance from other employees and be subject to restrictions on official travel.

The guidelines are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources