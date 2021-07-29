Bike Patrol returns to Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk Police Division is bringing back an old tool to help them serve the community.

Bike patrol officers can now be seen riding around town. Officials with the Division say they actually had bike patrol officers back in the 90s and have been trying to get them back for a while.

The Division now has four bikes and five officers trained for bike patrol. Chief Don Miller says he is excited to get the program back up and running.

"As we're looking at other ways to serve our community, we wanted to get the bicycle program up and going again. For a variety of reasons we weren't able to, staffing issues primarily, but then the opportunity presented itself and we recently got it going," said Chief Miller.

Chief Miller says the bikes can also be seen at special events like parades and festivals.