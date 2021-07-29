Deputy in Burt County, NE passes away after battle with COVID-19

TEKAMAH, Neb. (KTIV) - A deputy in Nebraska has passed away after a battle with the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Burt County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Justin Smith died on July 28. Advanced life support methods were taken to stabilize and assist him during his battle with COVID-19, but in the end he passed away surrounded by his family and friends.

Smith had been a member of the Burt County Sheriff's Office since December 2008. He also served as the Police Chief of Decatur, Nebraska.

"Justin was a devoted husband and father. He loved But County and serving his community. He will be missed greatly by his entire Burt County Sheriff's Office family and the City of Decatur," said Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick in a press release.

As a mark of respect, Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman, David Schold, has requested all flags in the county be lowered to half-staff until further notice.