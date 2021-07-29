EU calls for action to beef up Lithuania’s Belarus border

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is urging member nations to help Lithuania boost surveillance on its border with Belarus and not to give in to political pressure from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Movements of people across the border have spiked dramatically since the EU imposed sanctions this year on more Belarus government officials. Lithuania accuses Minsk of using migrants as a political weapon. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says “the unacceptable instrumentalization of people for political purposes must stop.” In a letter, seen Thursday by AP, to EU member countries, Johansson said “our first priority must be to assist Lithuania in security its border with Belarus.”