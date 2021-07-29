‘Excited for my kids to grow up in it’ – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - With the help of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity and a few scoops of dirt, the Sabin family took the first steps to building their new home. And this groundbreaking ceremony was especially significant because it will be the first Habitat Home in Hawarden, Iowa.

"To always reach out to a new community is something special because we certainly know after the last year and a half, couple of years with the pandemic and the economic climate that there is a greater need for housing than ever. Especially safe and affordable housing. So, we are always grateful and excited to expand to new communities. And Hawarden has certainly welcomed us with open arms," said Anne Holmes, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Director.

For the Sabin family, the groundbreaking is the start of a new journey, not only for them, but for Hawarden as well.

"It's a new beginning, especially for this small town. With the community, it's new to town. I'm excited to have everyone help. I'm excited to get it built up. And most of all… probably more excited for my kids to grow up in it," said Heather Sabin, future homeowner.

That infectious energy positively affected those around the Sabin family.

"Her enthusiasm and her gratitude has really been overwhelming in a really great way. In a joyful way. And I think if you ever are feeling like you're having a down day all you have to do is call up Heather and her family and just listen to the excitement in their voices and it just automatically fills your bucket," said Holmes.

Heather said she can't wait for the home to be finished

"To move in. It'll be done, to move in, like I said, start new memories for my kids. It'll be good," said Heather.

Heater added her kids are excited as well. She said her daughter is already calling the home her princess house.

