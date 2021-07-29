Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers

DALLAS (AP) — About one-fifth of flight attendants say they’ve gotten into a physical incident with a passenger this year. That’s according to a survey by their union. The Association of Flight Attendants says it wants people who act up during flights to face criminal prosecution — not just fines. Airlines have reported more than 3,600 cases of unruly passengers this year. Disputes over face masks are the most common trigger. Federal rules require face masks on planes until mid-September. The flight attendants’ union says alcohol is another big factor for confrontations. The union represents flight attendants at United, Alaska, Spirit and several smaller carriers.