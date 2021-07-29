German jobless rate down in July as recovery rolls on

BERLIN (AP) — Official data shows that Germany’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.6% in July. Such a decline is unusual for the summer month and shows that Europe’s biggest economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday that the unadjusted jobless rate was down from 5.7% in June. It said the number of people registered as unemployed stood at 2.59 million. The agency said it was the first month-on-month decline in July since 2006. In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was down to 5.7% from 5.9% the previous month. That was better than economists’ forecast of 5.8%.