Grillin’ With News 4: Mustard Glazed Pork Burgers with Pineapple
(KTIV) - It may be hot outside, but it's the perfect weather to fire up the grill.
Danny Myers of Creighton, Nebraska came up to Signal Hill to show us how to make some Mustard Glazed Pork Burgers with Pineapple. And they were delicious.
- Ingredients
- Canned or fresh pineapple
- Ingredients for patties:
- 1 pound of ground pork
- 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
- 1/2 tsp of sage
- 1/2 tsp of marjoram
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- 1 egg
- Ingredients for mustard glaze:
- 2 tsp of spicy of brown mustard
- 1 tbsp of corn syrup
- 1 tsp of butter
- Directions
- Mix together the ingredients for the patties and shape into four patties, making them fairly thin.
- Prepare a mustard glaze by mixing up the ingredients and heating them.
- Have ready four slices of fresh or canned pineapple and four burger buns.
- Grill the meat patties until done, brushing each side with mustard glaze.
- At the same time, grill the pineapple slices, brushing each side with mustard glaze.
- Toast buns, if desired.
- Serve each burger with a slice of pineapple and extra glaze on the bun.