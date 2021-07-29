Grillin’ With News 4: Mustard Glazed Pork Burgers with Pineapple

(KTIV) - It may be hot outside, but it's the perfect weather to fire up the grill.

Danny Myers of Creighton, Nebraska came up to Signal Hill to show us how to make some Mustard Glazed Pork Burgers with Pineapple. And they were delicious.

Ingredients Canned or fresh pineapple Ingredients for patties: 1 pound of ground pork 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs 1/2 tsp of sage 1/2 tsp of marjoram 1/8 tsp pepper 1 egg Ingredients for mustard glaze: 2 tsp of spicy of brown mustard 1 tbsp of corn syrup 1 tsp of butter

