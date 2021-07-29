Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says efforts to address root causes of migration from Central America won’t produce immediate results as she unveils a broad strategy that avoids detailed targets and deadlines. A one-page letter from the vice president and a fact sheet adhere to previous statements that support short-term relief for migration pressures like extreme weather while also committing sustained attention to deeper motivations for people to leave their countries. Harris said Thursday the governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea have committed to joining the push, along with the United Nations. President Joe Biden’s administration has struggled for short- and long-term responses.