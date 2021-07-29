Huskers open practice out to end streak of 4 losing seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four straight losing seasons have humbled the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The last three have come under Scott Frost. The Huskers are 12-20 and yet to finish higher than fifth in the Big Ten West under Frost. They were 3-5 against a conference-only schedule in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Frost has a new boss in athletic director Trev Alberts. He has pledged to help Frost in any way possible. But this is unquestionably a pivotal year for a program that brings back a four-year starting quarterback and eight starters on defense.