Kentucky state officials refuse to enforce virus mask rule

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has defended his mask requirement for state workers, brushing off criticism by GOP officials who said they won’t enforce the mandate in their offices. The Kentucky governor said Thurdsay he can’t discipline state workers in those offices for not following the mandate. But he warned they face a much higher likelihood of contracting COVID-19 without a mask. Beshear issued the order Wednesday amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Federal guidance recommends people in areas with substantial spread of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.