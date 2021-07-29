Libyan indoor soccer player dies in malaria outbreak in team

CAIRO (AP) — A malaria outbreak among Libya’s national indoor soccer team has claimed the life of one player while several others have been sickened following the team’s participation in the African Minifootball Cup in Nigeria. Libya’s Ministry of Sports issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Ayman al-Naqrish, died in a hospital in Tunisia, where he was transferred after his condition deteriorated. A medical official who accompanied the team said that 15 other players were infected, including five who remain in serious condition. Libyan media have blamed the transitional government and the national minifootball federation for allegedly failing to abide by health protocols and other medical precautions.