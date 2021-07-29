Skip to Content

Man convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Cedar Rapids man

5:08 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of stabbing a Cedar Rapids man to death and burying his body in apparent retaliation for theft from a drug dealer. Drew Blahnik was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and two other charges in the December 2018 death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley. Bagley’s body was found buried at a home in southeast Cedar Rapids on March 1, 2019. Prosecutors said Blahnik killed Bagley after he allegedly stole money from a drug dealer. The defense acknowledged Blahnik killed Bagley but said it was in self defense. 

