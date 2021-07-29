Marlin Schoonhoven stepping away from coaching baseball

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Unity Christian's baseball season came to an Wednesday night, falling 4-3 to Van Meter in the class 2A semifinals. The loss marks the end of an era at Unity Christian. It was the final game for Marlin Schoonhoven as the head coach of the Knights after 24 years.

Clayton Bosma gave Unity Christian the lead with a three run home run in the 3rd inning. But the two time defending state champions slowly chipped away, taking the lead in the bottom of the 6th inning. Schoonhoven led the Knights to their first state tournament appearance in 2002 and again this year. Although he wishes they would have played one more game this season, Schoonhoven say he's proud of everything his team accomplished in his final season.

"We knew we had a special group a year ago and they proved they definitely were and I thought they proved they were very deserving of playing in the semifinal. They had the top rated team on the ropes," said Schoonhoven. "Emotions wise, I'm going to miss this game. I love it and been doing it for 28 years, 24 as a head coach. Just one of those fun things to do."

Schoonhoven is stepping away from the game to focus on his job as a school administrator at Sheldon Christian School.