Skip to Content

Nebraska authorities searching for 2 runaway juveniles

10:28 am Nebraska NewsTop Stories
Alexis Bures (left) and Titan Comstock (right)
Silverado Truck searched for by Dodge County Sheriff
The two juveniles reportedly left the area together in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Nebraska plate reading 5-6821A.

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Nebraska are searching for two runaway juveniles from Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alex Buresh and Titan Comstock, both from North Bend. The two juveniles reportedly left the area together in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Nebraska plate reading 5-6821A, after leaving notes to their parents.

If you see Buresh or Comstock, please contact local law enforcement, or call Investigator Smith at Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (402) 727-2700.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content