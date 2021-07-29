Nebraska authorities searching for 2 runaway juveniles

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Nebraska are searching for two runaway juveniles from Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alex Buresh and Titan Comstock, both from North Bend. The two juveniles reportedly left the area together in a silver Chevrolet Silverado with a Nebraska plate reading 5-6821A, after leaving notes to their parents.

If you see Buresh or Comstock, please contact local law enforcement, or call Investigator Smith at Dodge County Sheriff's Office at (402) 727-2700.