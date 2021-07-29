Nightmares, panic attacks: Belgian flood survivors struggle

TROOZ, Belgium (AP) — The devastating floods that killed 38 people in Belgium this month have left hundreds of survivors struggling with mental trauma. Residents of a small town where half the population has been impacted by the disaster tell of nightmares, panic attacks and stressful flashbacks to the roaring torrents that inundated their hometown. Psychologists are trying to help them. One mental health expert says the trauma from exposure to natural disasters can have long-lasting effects. He urges residents to take care of their minds and hearts and to acknowledge their anger and fear from the floods.