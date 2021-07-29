Norfolk Mayor says city revenues were higher during pandemic of 2020 than in 2019

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The City of Norfolk, Nebraska, continues to recovery economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, officials say revenues were higher in 2020 than in 2019.

Thursday night, the Norfolk City Council hosted it's first of 3 budget review sessions. Representatives from groups like Parks and Recreation and city administration presented their department's proposed budgets. The council also plugged funds from the American Rescue Plan into next year's budget. Mayor Josh Moenning says he's happy with the direction the city is going.

"We learned from staff that even despite the challenges of last year with the pandemic, our revenues were about 6% higher than the year before. A big portion of that had to do with higher sales tax receipts. Sales tax receipts were almost 8% higher than the year before so that's all good news" said Moenning.

Moenning also says the city economy recovered well after the first impact of the pandemic.