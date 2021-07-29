Skip to Content

Philippine leader recalls decision to void US security pact

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reversed his termination of a key defense pact with the United States that allows large-scale combat exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Duterte’s decision alongside his visiting U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Manila. Austin welcomed Duterte’s decision, which he said would help bolster defense relations between the longtime allies.

