Police asking public’s help identifying man found in downtown Sioux City with no clothes on

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are asking the public's help identifying a man found in downtown Sioux City suffering from a medical condition.

At about 11:01 a.m., police say they received reports of an adult man with no clothes on in the area of 3rd and Water Street.

Officers were able to locate him in the area of 5th and Wesley. But when they approached the man, police say he became combative and tried to strike an officer.

The man had to be restrained, and officers could tell he was suffering from a medical condition. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment, where it was determined he was suffering from a severe diabetic reaction.

Due to his condition, the man has been unable to provide any information about his identity.

The SCPD describes the man as a white male in his 60s, with balding gray hair, and a medium build. He is believed to live near the downtown area.

If you have any information on whom this person is, please call the SCPD.