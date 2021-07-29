Rahm watching Olympics from home and still doesn’t know why

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Men’s golf began Thursday in the Olympics and Jon Rahm is not there. He still can’t believe it. Rahm says from his home in Arizona that he never could have imagined being knocked out of the Olympics by a positive COVID-19 test. He had the coronavirus just under two months ago. He is fully vaccinated. He passed every test while at the British Open. He needed three straight days of negative results. The last one came back positive. The upside for Rahm is he has a 4-month-old son and a U.S. Open trophy. He says he’ll never call himself unlucky.