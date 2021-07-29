San Antonio Spurs take Alabama guard Josh Primo at No. 12

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have selected guard Josh Primo of Alabama with the No. 12 pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in his lone season with the Tide. The 18-year-old was born in Toronto and played high school in West Virginia for one season before returning to complete his prep career in Canada. He joins a rebuilding team that has not made the playoffs in two years. The Spurs also selected Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp with the 41st pick.