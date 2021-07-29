Second person arrested in connection to 2020 death of Lake Park, IA woman

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of Angel Bastman, whose body was found inside her Lake Park, Iowa residence in December of last year.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, court documents show Justice Berntson was taken into custody Wednesday by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Berntson was charged with first-degree murder and is being transported to the Dickinson County Jail, where he'll be held on a $1 million bond.

KUOO says Berntson is the second person arrested in connection with the death of Bastman. On Monday, 26-year-old Allison Decker was taken into custody in Woodbury County. She has also been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Dickinson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Bastman's body was found Dec. 22, 2020, in the basement of her home in the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Lake Park. Her death was ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

A criminal complaint says cell phone technology and witnesses placed both Berntson and Decker at Bastman's residence from about 10 a.m. Dec. 21 until about 5 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. The two suspects were found in Sioux City in the days following Bastman's death and were allegedly found in possession of items belonging to Bastman and her family.

After Bastman's body was found, investigators learned she had previously rented a vehicle in her name and authorities were unable to locate it.

The vehicle was located on Dec. 26, 2020, in Sioux City.

The driver of the vehicle led police on a pursuit which ended in an accident. Authorities have stated Bernston was the one driving the vehicle. He was charged with felony eluding and driving while barred in connection to that incident.

According to court documents, both Berntson and Decker have made statements saying they had been involved in Bastman's death.