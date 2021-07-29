South Dakota governor signs executive order banning federal grants tied to critical race theory

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order that directs the state's Department of Education to refrain from applying for any federal grants tied to critical race theory.

In an official statement, the Republican governor said critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, has "no place in South Dakota schools."

“Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes. Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world,” said Noem.

Under the executive order, the South Dakota Department of Education is barred from applying for any federal grants in history or civics.

The governor's office says the Board of Education Standards is continuing to work on revisions to South Dakota state history and civics standards. These revisions will reportedly be consistent with the civics initiative proposed by Noem and passed by the legislature this past legislative session.

Additionally, Noem has requested a review of policies by the South Dakota Board of Regents to "ensure the state’s higher education system remains focused on honest, patriotic education."

You can read Noem's executive order here.