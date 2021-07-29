Spanish judge tosses out suit against Polisario Front leader

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has thrown out a lawsuit against the leader of a movement seeking independence of Western Sahara from Morocco that accused him of torture, genocide and other crimes. The judge says that the 20-year statute of limitations had expired for the alleged crimes that Brahim Ghali had presumably committed between 1975 and 1990. The judge added Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegation of genocide. Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, based in refugee camps in western Algeria. The Polisario Front has long wanted to end Moroccan rule over Western Sahara.