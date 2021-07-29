Storm chances return after extreme heat wave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)-Today will be another warm summer’s day with highs near 90 degrees throughout Siouxland. Throughout the day today you can expect mostly sunny skies and hazy conditions due to the wildfire smoke pulling in from the northwest.

This evening showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the area with overnight lows near average at 65 degrees. There will be a light breeze coming from the east around 5-10 mph.

Friday throughout the day scattered thunderstorms are possible with highs in the low 80s with an east wind between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances continue into the evening hours with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s throughout the KTIV viewing area.

