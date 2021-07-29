Storm chances return to close out the work week

**Air Quality Alert for all of our Iowa counties through 4 PM Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat and humidity were not quite as high today though we still had temperatures near 90 degrees and a heat index well into the 90s.



Thick smoke has moved into the area and will lower the air quality into Friday.



Those who have respiratory issues will want to limit time outdoors.



Isolated thunderstorms will become possible overnight, mainly in western Siouxland.



The chances for thunderstorms will increase as our Friday goes along.



By the afternoon, some strong storms could develop with gusty winds and large hail possible in the strongest storms.



More on the chance for storms and how the weekend is looking tonight on News 4.

