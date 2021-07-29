Tunisia’s leader wants corrupt tycoons to fund poor regions

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president is proposing that hundreds of tycoons suspected of embezzlement reach a deal with the state to finance public hospitals, schools and development projects in poor regions to avoid convictions. President Kais Saied seized new political powers this week and is trying to tackle the corruption and tax evasion that have long plagued the economy. Saied is also seeking to counter accusations that his surprise decision to fire the prime minister and suspend parliament amounts to a coup. He insisted on his attachment to the freedoms and rights guaranteed in the Tunisian Constitution. The country is considered the only democratic success story resulting from the Arab Spring uprisings.