UAE sends 6 Gitmo detainees to Yemen amid concerns

CAIRO (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has sent six Yemeni detainees who were first held at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and then in the Gulf Arab federation, to their home nation of Yemen. The families of the six and a Yemeni government official said on Thursday that the men were held in detention for years in the UAE without charges. Family members welcomed the release but said they and also rights activists remain concerned for their safety upon returning to war-torn Yemen. The six were among 19 detainees — 18 Yemenis and one Russian — who were detained in Afghanistan and Pakistan after the Sept. 11 attacks.