Teen sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A teen who pleaded guilty to the New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City that killed a teenager has been sentenced.

Friday morning, 18-year-old Anthony Bauer was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with him having to serve 70% of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Back in June, Bauer pleaded guilty to four counts, including second-degree murder, in the Jan. 1 shooting that led to the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. But as part of a plea agreement, the charge was lowered.

Bauer is one of four people charged in connection to the shooting, which happened at a house in Sioux City's Morningside area shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

Police say more than two dozen shots were fired into the house from outside, while a party was going on inside. Kritis was killed when she was struck by gunfire, while three others in the house were wounded. Those three eventually recovered from their injuries.

Among the other three charged in the shooting are brothers Christopher and Carlos Morales.

Christopher Morales was sentenced on June 30, to 55 years in prison on two charges as part of a plea agreement. He will have to serve 70% of that before he's eligible for parole.

Carlos Morales has a trial set for Aug. 24, and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Liliana Gutierrez faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents claim she was the driver during the shooting. Her trial is also set for August.