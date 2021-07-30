Around Siouxland: Dakota-Thurston County Fair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dakota-Thurston County Fair will be in full swing this upcoming August.

The fair runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 8 in South Sioux City, Nebraska in Atokad Park. They had to scale things back last, but this time around it'll be at full scale.

All of their events are expected to take place this year as planned, with the Little Prince and Princess Contest starting things off on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there'll be a parade down Dakota Avenue, followed by a tractor pull that night. Be sure to be on the lookout for KTIV during the parade, because we'll be flinging Bings to all the fair-goers.

Going into the weekend, there'll be an ATV rodeo Friday, bull riding Saturday and barrel racing Friday.

