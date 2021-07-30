Belarus leader ready to invite Russian troops ‘if necessary’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president says he’s prepared to invite Russian troops into the country, if necessary, to ensure security of both Belarus and Russia. But at the moment he says “there is absolutely no need” to do that. President Alexander Lukashenko stressed Friday that he had dealt with last year’s anti-government protests without involving other countries’ armed forces. Russia and Belarus have close military and defense ties. Lukashenko faced months of protests triggered by his being announced the winner of a presidential vote last year that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. He responded to demonstrations with a massive, violent crackdown on protesters.