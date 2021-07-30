Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced sweeping new pandemic rules for federal workers and some contractors. It is requiring that any federal civilian worker who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be subject to universal masking, weekly testing, physical distancing from other employees and restrictions on official travel. The guidelines are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country. Biden said, “This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”