Ship tied to Israel billionaire reportedly attacked off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry says an Israeli-owned merchant ship was targeted in a reported attack off Oman in the Arabian Sea. A shipping management company chaired by an Israeli billionaire later acknowledged an oil tanker they oversaw had been targeted in the assault, but insisted the vessel had a Japanese owner. The attack reportedly happened late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. Oman did not acknowledge an attack. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment.