CEO, Speaker worked closely to pass tainted energy bill

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities and now the company itself say former FirstEnergy Corp. CEO Chuck Jones and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder worked closely together to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two failing nuclear plants and provide the company’s three Ohio electric companies with annual rate guarantees. Details about the audacious plan they crafted together were made public last week in a document related to a deferred prosecution agreement signed by the Akron-based company’s current CEO and president. Jones, who has not been charged criminally, and Householder, who faces trial on a federal racketeering charge, have both vehemently denied wrongdoing.