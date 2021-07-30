Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is trying to extend the eviction moratorium just hours before it is set to expire. It’s a longshot effort to prevent millions of Americans of being forced from their homes during the COVID-19 surge. President Joe Biden called on Congress to act after announcing Thursday he will allow the moratorium to expire Saturday. A House panel was meeting early Friday on a bill that would extend the eviction ban through Dec. 31. But passage was unlikely in the split Congress. More than 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction.