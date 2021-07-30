Earthquake shakes Peru’s north Pacific coast

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken the north Pacific coast of Peru. It sentpeople fleeing their homes, but no damage was immediately reported. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the earthquake happened at 12:10 p.m. local time Friday, with an epicenter about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the city of Sullana. It was also felt in southern Ecuador. The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru.