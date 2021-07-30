Flash Flood Watch from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Stanton County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the
following areas, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona,
Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt,
Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston,
Washington and Wayne.
* From 9 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning.
* Thunderstorms will develop by this evening in northeast Nebraska
and move southeast overnight. Due to the high amount of moisture
in the atmosphere these storms have the potential to produce very
high rainfall rates. Although it has been dry lately, this heavy
rain may still cause flooding, especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&