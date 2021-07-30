Flash Flood Watch from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the

following areas, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona,

Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt,

Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston,

Washington and Wayne.

* From 9 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning.

* Thunderstorms will develop by this evening in northeast Nebraska

and move southeast overnight. Due to the high amount of moisture

in the atmosphere these storms have the potential to produce very

high rainfall rates. Although it has been dry lately, this heavy

rain may still cause flooding, especially in urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&